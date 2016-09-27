Vaiko rules out alliance with BJP, Cong. and PMK

MDMK general secretary and People’s Welfare Front convenor Vaiko on Monday ruled out an alliance with the BJP, Congress or the PMK for the upcoming local body elections in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing journalists after meeting leaders of the PWF here, he criticised the Congress and the BJP for endorsing the resolution passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly refusing to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu ignoring the Supreme court’s verdict. “If they are passing such a resolution in the Karnataka’s State assembly after the Supreme Court verdict, they are questioning India’s sovereignty. The Central govenrment, headed by PM Modi, has not criticised the Karnataka government or the comments of Union Minister Sadnananda Gowda, both of which brings India’s sovereignty into question,” Mr Vaiko said.

He added that a BJP leader has supported such a resolution. “Tamil Nadu’s legal right is being denied,” he said.

Pointing out that Uma Bharti, Union Minister of Water Resources, had said that Karnataka has a right to build check dams in Megadatu, he said, “She has spoken without basic knowledge about the law.”

In this backdrop, the PWF will not align with either of the two national parties.

CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan said the State Election Commission had not given enough time for the opposition parties to plan for the local body elections.

“Even the list of reserved posts were announced after much delay. This shows the anti-democratic nature of the exercise. The PWF’s constituents will face the elections together,” he said.

