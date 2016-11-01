VCK seeks arrest of teacher under SC/ST Act

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said it was shocking that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had only issued an advice to the State in a case relating to a government school in Keezhaiyur where the headmistress was accused of forcing Dalit students to clean toilets.

He demanded that the teacher be arrested under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989.

He alleged, “The Dalit students were forced to buy tea for her from a shop across the four-lane highway. It is sad that such atrocities are still being committed in villages. Dalit students are being forced to clean toilets and do other work in schools.” He said the State government was being complacent in taking action against officials.