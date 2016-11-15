VCK , DMK, Left parties come together against uniform civil code

In a conference organised by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi to oppose Uniform Civil Code (UCC ) on Monday, the party brought DMK, Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and other parties that oppose the UCC on the same platform here in Chennai.

VCK chief Thol. Thirumvalavan passed a resolution opposing BJP’s efforts to enforce the uniform civil code on minority communities in India. “We all have a responsibility to oppose the UCC. There is a need for political parties to get together and fight for issues beyond electoral alliances and issues. Those who are trying to bring in UCC are employing Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s name in its service. It is a lie. The VCK will stand with the minority community,” he said.

Speaking about importance of any reform of the law coming from within the respective communities, DMK leader K. Kanimozhi said that the BJP was wearing a mask to come across as a party concerned about the rights of women and Muslim women in particular.

She added, “The BJP and the RSS take pride on valour and their masculinity. They will always consider women as second class citizens. The DMK will oppose every attempt by the majority community to regulate right and wrong of the minority community,” she said.

TNCC president Thirunavukkarasar underlined how the Indian National Congress had always extolled secularism. “The coming together of this alliance is the need of the hour for Tamil people, irrespective of whether or not there are elections. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M. H. Jawahirullah said that it is time for secular forces to stand together. “Ambedkar had said that only a mad government will provoke the Muslim community in this issue. We must see to that this government is thrown out of power,” he said.

Senior CPI leader Nallakannu pointed out that BJP was trying to divert people from the failure of the first two-and-a-half years. Film-maker Ameer, who spoke about the RSS and its agenda, went on to criticise actor Rajinikant for endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.