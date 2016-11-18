Chennai

Unions want salary of EB staff to be paid in cash

: In the wake of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, various trade unions of the electricity department want the State Government to disburse the salary in cash rather than through bank transfers.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Workers Progressive Union and the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees, in a representation made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and to the Secretary, Finance Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, have requested that workers of the electricity department be treated as a special category and their salary be disbursed in cash.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 1:25:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Unions-want-salary-of-EB-staff-to-be-paid-in-cash/article16667337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY