Unfinished business on Third Main road

Less than a year after it was re-laid with bitumen, Third Main Road, which connects the Ambattur Telephone Exchange with Nolambur beneath the Chennai Bypass, has to be re-laid again, as a massive stormwater drain work on the stretch was completed a few weeks ago.

The stormwater drain work is part of the efforts taken by state agencies, including State Highways and Greater Chennai Corporation, to ensure excess rainwater discharges into nearby waterbodies.

“Third Main Road is an easy route for anyone who wants to reach Anna Nagar or Maduravoyal from the western outskirts of the city, which includes Ambattur, Padi and Ayapakkam. But, as the stretch is sandy at many points, motorcyclists suffer skids, especially at night, when visibility is poor,” says K. Yogesh, a motorist from Padi.

For motorists, the Third Main Road beneath the Chennai Bypass in Ambattur provides a short route to reach Anna Nagar and Tirumangalam from Ambattur, Mannurpet, Thirumullavoyal, J.J. Nagar and Maduravoyal.

Also, motorists from the interior parts of Mogappair East, Ambattur, Padi, Korattur, Nolambur and Anna Nagar West use the stretch to reach places like Maduravoyal, Porur and Tambaram via Chennai Bypass Road.

Further, the road is a crucial link between the western part of the city and neighbouring districts, including Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur via Chennai Bypass.

It also connects the industrial belts in Sriperambadur and Oragadam in Kancheepuram with the Kolkata Highway (NH 05) via Poonamallee High Road.

With poor illumination and lack of reflectors and signboards, Third Main Road poses a challenge to motorists, especially at night.

In fact, much of the stretch is severely damaged and there are many sandy patches on it.

As the stretch is widely used, both by transport lorries and passenger vehicles, including MTC buses, motorists say it should be re-laid with bitumen and the trench should be closed immediately before any major accident occurs.

Third Main Road was re-laid only a year ago following repeated petitions by residents of the neighbourhood and the police.

A few months ago, the stretch was dug along the median by Chennai Corporation for channel-laying work aimed at discharging excess rainwater.

The channel work was completed a few weeks ago, turning the road into a sandy stretch. “Steps will be taken to re-lay the road soon,” says a Corporation official.