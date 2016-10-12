Uncomfortable weather likely for two more days

City residents may endure relatively uncomfortable weather for two more days. However, meteorologists note that there is a possibility of light rain on Wednesday towards the evening or night.

On Tuesday, some areas received light showers. However, the rain was not widespread.

The weather observatory in Nungambakkam recorded only 2 mm of rainfall whereas the one in Meenambakkam did not register any rainfall at all.

Chennaiites had to endure hot weather during the day with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 35.5 degree Celsius and 35.1 degree Celsius respectively, which is over three degrees above normal for the month of October.

Officials of the meteorological department said Tuesday’s rain was due to convective activity, which usually occurs after an intense period of heat.

The delay in the onset of cool easterly winds from the sea kept the day temperature high until evening.

The same weather pattern is set to continue on Wednesday as well.