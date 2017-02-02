Unchained melodies

Rajhesh Vaidhya is on quite the musical roller coaster. Energy unbounded, the veena vidwan captivates audiences across the world. And yet, he’s constantly searching for new adventures.

It’s this curiosity that prompted him to pitch an idea to his fellow musicians just a few months ago. And that resulted in V5, an instrumental band featuring Vaidya, Chandru (tabla), Sai Hari (ghatam), Manjunath (drummer), and Vivek Santhosh (piano), being formed in October 2016.

“During an evening at Krishnapatnam Port, my friends and I spoke about starting a band. I’ve wanted to do it for a long time — just an instrumental band that composes its own, pure, non-commercial music.” There’s a hint of reverence for the art that’s hard to mistake. It comes, Vaidhya says, from his guru.

“My guru, L. Shankar, and his band Shakti are huge inspirations for us. Our approach is simple: work hard and practise endlessly, this is the advice our gurus have given us. I believe that with their guidance and God’s grace, this will pay off.”

The group will present an array of genres: blues, jazz, Arab-influenced melodies, and music to suit the Indian palate as well.

It’s not fusion music, though. Instead, Vaidhya says the confluence of styles that each artiste brings gives them a new sound.

The five artistes practise at least 40 hours a week. On stage, though, they play mainly off each other’s instincts.

“Whatever you hear on stage is the product of our jam sessions. We do whatever comes to us and hope that we deliver well,” says Vaidhya.

It’s the band’s first live show, and expectations are high. For Vaidhya, it’s a chance to unleash a side of his artistry that he hasn’t experimented with in some time. Says the singer, “The Rajhesh Vaidhya people will see in V5 is completely different from the usual, even for me. But, whoever appreciates pure, soulful music, will love this.”

(Ananta by V5 will take place on February 4 at The Music Academy at 7 p.m.)