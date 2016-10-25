Unauthorised layouts: PIL petitioner seeks protection

: Two days after the Madras High Court refused to lift the interim ban on the registration of unauthorised layouts, plots and buildings in the State, the PIL petitioner on whose plea the order was passed has approached the high court alleging threats from realtors.

When the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and R. Mahadevan commenced its proceedings on Monday morning, advocate Elephant Rajendran, who was the petitioner in which the interim order was passed, made an urgent mention alleging that he was threatened by a counsel who represented the realtors – the impleaded respondents in the PIL.

Taking note of the allegation, the Bench gave an oral instruction to the Additional Advocate General of the State government to take necessary actions on the complaint made by the petitioner.

In 2015, Mr. Rajendran moved a PIL seeking to restrain conversion of agricultural lands into housing plots. On September 9, the High Court passed a blanket ban against registration of unauthorised layouts, plots and buildings until further order. A plea moved by realtors to lift the ban was also rejected by the court on Friday.

