US Consul General calls on Acting Governor

The U.S. Consul General in Chennai, Phillip A. Min, called on Acting Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Min said both the countries shared an extensive cultural, strategic, military and economic relationship. Mr. Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the United States have further strengthened the relationship between the two countries and opened new vistas in the fields of information technology, energy, education, aerospace and human resources, besides promoting trade and commerce, stated a release from the Raj Bhavan.

Referring to investments in Tamil Nadu by several American companies, Mr. Min said there were many companies which were “looking forward” to more avenues since there was a “conducive investment climate” in Tamil Nadu, which he described as a peaceful State, known for its industry-friendly policies.

Mr. Rao said that while Mumbai was the financial capital, Tamil Nadu was the cultural capital of the country.

The US Consul General also extended an invitation to the Acting Governor for the Year End Celebrations on December 16.