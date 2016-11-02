Two years after Moulivakkam collapse, twin tower to fall

The towering 11-storey building at Moulivakkam and the locality were brought under a security blanket on Tuesday, the eve of its demolition.

The doomed structure had a series of visitors, including Kancheepuram District Collector R. Gajalakshmi, Chennai Member-Secretary C. Vijayaraj Kumar, senior police officials and representatives of the various departments, through the day to take stock of the preparatory works.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, supervised the arrangements on the site.

Ms. Gajalakshmi also took a look at the nearby Kundrathur Main Road and Rajarajan Nagar to ensure that precautionary measures have been put in place.

The State government on Monday announced that the 11-storey building would be demolished. In an official statement, the CMDA Member Secretary said the unsafe structure would be demolished between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on November 2.

Following this, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) carried out the planning for the same with Tirupur-based Maglink Infra Project Private Limited.

Arrangements have been made at a wedding hall in Madanandapuram to shelter people living within a 100-metre radius of the structure during the demolition.

Requisite ambulances and fire tenders would be stationed for handling any emergency, he said.

Palanisamy Ponlingam, managing director of Maglink Infra Project Private Limited, said, “All safety measures would be adhered to before triggering the demolition. The explosion would be over within 10 seconds and the dust particles would require 10 minutes to settle down.”

“Permissible level of explosives would be used for demolition work and each floor from the top would settle on to the other to complete the entire process in 15-20 minutes,” he said.

On June 28, 2014, the 11-storey residential project of Prime Sristi Housing that was under-construction at Moulivakkam collapsed, killing 61 people, mostly construction workers.

Traffic arrangements

On the arrangements, traffic police said that vehicles would be diverted. They have announced a few changes in traffic on Kundrathur Main Road between 12 noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. No vehicle would be allowed to ply between Kundrathur 4-road junction and Porur. Vehicles from Porur junction towards Kundrathur have to take Mount-Poonamallee Road to reach Kumananchavadi and Mangadu to proceed further.

As a precautionary measure, the District Administration also declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the region.

Power shutdown

Power supply will be disconnected from 12 noon till the completion of demolition work on Wednesday in the following areas; Porur-Kundrathur Road, Moulivakkam, Gerugambakkam, Madanandapuram, Madha Nagar, Amman Nagar, MS Nagar, BHEL Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, Sathyanarayanapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Rajarajan Nagar, Mangadu Main Road, Lakshmi Nagar, Mouleeswarar Nagar, Rajagopalapuram, A.T. Govindarajan Nagar, Palani Nagar, VGN Ranga Nagar and Annai Velankanni Nagar.