Chennai

Two more nabbed for Facebook posts on CM

: Two more men were arrested on charges of posting false information on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health via social media. T. Maniselvam (28), of Thoothukudi, and S. Balasundaram (48) of Pammal as who were arrested on Thursday. Police had arrested two others on similar charges last Monday.

According to the police, in a complaint, M. Bharath Babu, a member of AIADMK’s IT Wing, had alleged that a malicious FB post was found in ‘Bala Sbs’ account. A cyber team which checked the account found out that it belonged to S. Balasundram. Inquiries revealed that Balasundram has worked for a private concern as an accountant. He admitted posting the content.

C. Hariprabakaran (29) of Madipakkam lodged a complaint against another such post. T. Thirumani Selvam, Veppalodai, Tuticorin, who works in IOB, Chidambaram Nagar, Tuticorin. admitted to the offence and was arrested.

Cyber Cell officials said the two accused — Balasundram and Thirumani Selvam — were arrested for various offences including spreading rumours with intent to cause riot, creating panic among public, causing disturbance to public order and for creating hatred between groups.

Both the accused will be produced before the metropolitan magistrates concerned.

In total, 50 cases have been registered so far against various persons for posting false information on Chief Minister’s health.

