Two more held for robbery bid

Thiruvanmiyur police on Thursday arrested two persons who were absconding since last month. They were allegedly involved in a robbery bid at a Muthoot Fincorp branch on Velankanni Church Road in Besant Nagar.

On October 28, a gang barged into the branch and threatened the manager, Sekar, at knife point and gagged two woman employees.

When Sekar refused to hand over the keys of the locker, they stabbed him. However, one of the women pressed the alarm and the gang fled after robbing the women of their jewellery.

In connection with this, the police had arrested suspects S. Venkatesh (23) of Navalur, S. Chandru (26) of Taramani and P. Vijay (29) of Semmancheri on November 1.

Remanded

Police now have arrested two more suspects — Balaji (20) of Adyar and Lingeshwaran(22) of Tondiarpet. The investigation revealed that Balaji was working in an IT firm in Navalur while Lingeshwaran was studying in third year at a college. They were produced before a magistrate court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

