Two men arrested for possessing 3 kg of ganja

The city police arrested two people from two different places for allegedly possessing and selling ganja.
The police also recovered 3 kg of the contraband from the accused.
According to police, a team headed by the Chetpet inspector apprehended L. Kamal (29) of Villivakkam at Gengu Reddy Subway. He was caught with 1.4 kg of the contraband, which he intended to sell.
Similarly, another team under Kodungaiyur inspector nabbed M. Santhosh Kumar (32) of Nehru Nagar, with 1.6 kg of the contraband. The ganja had been procured from Andhra Pradesh, a police officer said.
The two were remanded to judicial custody.
