Two medicos killed in accident

Two medical college students from Tirupati were killed after their car collided with an ambulance near Tiruvallur on Tuesday night. Five others were injured in the accident.

Sudharsanam (23) and Shivasai Krishnan, third-year students of a private medical college, along with 13 other students were travelling in three cars.

An ambulance was returning to Tiruthani from the Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur. The ambulance and one of the cars collided near Pudur.

Five others, including the ambulance driver and other assistants were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. Kanakammachatram police are investigating. — Staff Reporter