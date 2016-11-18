Two juveniles held for baglifting

The police have apprehended two juveniles for snatching the handbag of a woman who was walking near the City Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

Around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the woman was walking near the fourth gate of the office on Jothi Venkatachalam Road.

Three persons who came on a bike snatched her bag and fled from the spot. The victim raised an alarm.

On hearing the commotion, Mari, who is the driver of an Additional Commissioner of Police, chased the gang on a two-wheeler.

Mari blocked the gang on Perambur Barracks road, which is 2 km away from the Commissioner’s office. He nabbed one suspect, who is a juvenile, while two others escaped.

The Vepery police apprehended one more juvenile in connection with the incident and are interrogating them.

Three persons on a bike snatched a woman’s bag

near the City Police Commissioner’s office