Two juveniles among four held for theft at Tondiarpet in Chennai

Four persons, including two juveniles, were apprehended on charges of trespassing into the house of a court clerk in Tondiarpet and stealing cash, mobile phone, and a motorcycle from there.

According to police, unknown persons broke the lock of terrace to the house of J. Joseph, a staff at George Town Court complex in Tondiarpet, while the family was asleep on Thursday and stole Rs. 16,000 cash from his wife’s purse and cellphone. They stole the motorcycle which was parked near the house. Following the complaint from Joseph, Kasimedu Police conducted investigation and apprehended the four persons, including two juveniles in Kasimedu fishing harbour area. Juveniles were kept at Special Home for Boys while two others were remanded and lodged in Central Prison.