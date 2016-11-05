Two held in similar case

Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old woman, whose body was found on Thursday in front of her residence at Makkis Garden, Thousand Lights.

Two days ago, the victim, Dhanalakshmi, had left her home after preparing food for the day. Her husband Palani returned from work to find that she was not at home. He and his brother frantically searched for her. As their efforts were futile, they lodged a complaint with the Thousand Lights police. While the case was being investigated, her body was found in front of her house.

The special team apprehended Suganthi (35), a tenant of her house, and her accomplice Yovan (26).

Suganthi was living in the ground floor portion of Dhanalakshmi’s house alone. She had got into a relationship with Yovan, who supplied water cans. On coming to know of the relationship, Dhanalakshi insisted that Suganthi vacate the house.

Angered by this, Suganthi and Yovan decided to kill Dhanalakshmi. On Tuesday, Suganthi invited Dhanalakshmi to her house. She was then strangulated by the duo, who took her jewellery. The suspects kept the body for two days inside the house. Later, they threw the body in front of the house after partially burning it, the police said.

The duo was remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Central Prison.