Two girls found dead in well in Gummidipoondi

The bodies of two young girls were found inside a well in Karumbukuppam village in Gummidipoondi.

The two girls identified as Malar (7) and Sanchana (4), were sisters. They lived in the village with their parents, both of whom are daily wage labourers. The girls’ father J. Shankar had lodged a complaint with the SIPCOT, Gumidipoondi police station on Monday stating that the girls were missing.

The police began their search for the girls and also alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.

On Wednesday morning, Fire and Rescue Services personnel found the bodies inside a well. The bodies were handed over to the family.