Two drown in Marina

Two persons drowned in the sea off the Marina Beach on Tuesday. They were identified as E. Yashwanth (16) and A. Raja (41), residents of Ayodhyakuppam and Anna Nagar respectively.

According to police, Yashwanth had come to the beach on Tuesday with his friends and drowned while swimming. Raja, who tried to rescue him, also drowned.

The officers found the bodies around 6 p.m. and informed their families.