Chennai

Two detained under Goondas Act

Police have detained two persons under Goondas Act who have been arrested in connection with attempt to murder the chief accountant of Red Giant Movies owned by Udayanidhi Stalin.

S. Saravanamuthu, the chief accountant, was attacked by unidentified persons in August, September and October 2016. However, he had escaped with minor and grievous injuries.

Following the second attempt on his life, Mr. Saravanamuthu lodged a police complaint. The Nungambakkam police arrested a history sheeter, Jai alias Jayakumar of Gopalapuram, and his associates Mahendran, Charles and Dominique in January. During interrogation, they confessed to have been acting on the instructions of Harish, a cashier at Red Giant Movies. Based on their confession, the police arrested Harish from his residence in Aminjikarai

According to police, Harish had swindled a sum of ₹3 crore by forging the signature of Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin. He had hatched a conspiracy to murder Mr. Saravanamuthu and put the blame on him for the loss of money. Harish had paid ₹25 lakh to Jayakumar for the murder.

