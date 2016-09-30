The Chitlapakkam police arrested two persons in connection with a case of robbery that occurred last Friday. They accused were identified as V. Venkatasubramaniam alias Gopinath (41) of Sevvapet and P Mathivanan (31) of Choolaimedu, who allegedly robbed Meenakshi (66) of Ganapthipuram, Chitlapakkam. Gold jewellery weighing 85 g and a motorcycle was recovered from the duo. Police said the accused entered the house on Friday under the pretext of making an enquiry about a piece of property and forced her to part with 11 sovereigns of jewellery. The duo were remanded— Staff Reporter
Two arrested for robbery
