Chennai

Two arrested for murder of TNSCB employee

The Peravallur police on Wednesday arrested two persons including a 40-year-old man who claimed to be a reporter with a local magazine in connection with the murder of a Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) staff.

The victim, I. Manimaran (53), was a revenue inspector with the TNSCB and the secretary of one of the unions. He was also a functionary of the DMK in Kolathur. His wife Anna Selvi lodged a complaint that he was missing since last Sunday.

Police apprehended Mahesh (40) of Royapuram, who claimed to be a reporter with a local magazine, and his accomplice Surya (37) of Ennore. During interrogation, Mahesh alleged that Manimaran had taken several lakhs of rupees from him, promising allotment of flats. As Manimaran failed to get the allotment, Mahesh, along with three others planned to kill him.

Mahesh reportedly admitted to have kidnapped Manimaran in a call taxi and murdered him using an iron rod near Manimangalam, and dumped his body near a bush.

