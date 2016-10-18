Chennai

Two advocates debarred for misbehaviour

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday debarred two advocates permanently from practising law, citing misbehaviour.

A Disciplinary Committee of the State Bar Council through an order dated October 15 removed S. Jimraj Milton and S. Parthasarathy from the rolls of the Council.

Another advocate S. Mahendran has been suspended for a period of three years from practising law. However, the temporary suspension of four other advocates has been revoked. Disciplinary action was initiated against the seven lawyers following a complaint made by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court with the State Bar Council for allegedly raising slogans and attempting to barge into Court hall No.4, which was hearing a suo motu contempt petition against two Madurai advocates. Following the complaint, the State Bar Council initiated suo motu action against the lawyers and passed interim order on November 23, 2015 prohibiting the seven lawyers from practising pending disposal of disciplinary proceedings.

Concluding the proceedings on October 15, the committee came to the conclusion that the charges framed against them are proved beyond reasonable doubt and they are liable to be punished.

