Chennai

Two EMU coaches gutted at railway shed

Two compartments of an Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) were gutted in a fire at a railway car shed near Velachery railway station on Tuesday evening.

Police sources said that a group of men were engaged in welding at the yard to dismantle the compartments and remove parts to be disposed of as scrap.

Sparks from the welding rod came into contact with engine oil leaking from the coach, resulting in the fire. Before workers could react and put out the fire, two compartments were gutted. However, no one was injured in the incident, sources added.

