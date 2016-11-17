Tulir workshop on safe schools from Nov. 28

Tulir — Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse — in its continuing workshop series ‘Connecting the Dots’, is holding a workshop from November 28 to 30 on the theme ‘Safe Schools: Supporting schools address child sexual abuse, holistically’.

A note from the organisation said the topics at the workshop would include: prevention of child sexual abuse; evolving a child protection policy; an introduction to personal safety education -- concepts and practice; addressing sexual misbehaviours in children and youth and POCSO, educators and schools.

The lead facilitator will be Lois J Engelbrecht, who has helped create systems of prevention and response to sexual abuse of children in the Philippines, Malaysia, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Ghana and Vietnam.

Since limited seats are available, participants will be selected based on their completed application forms which will be accepted up to November 26. Participants will be informed of their acceptance within a day of Tulir receiving the application.

The venue of the workshop will be in Kilpauk and will be intimated after the completion of registration formalities.

The registration fee will be Rs. 800 per day including lunch and tea. Relevant learning material will be provided. The workshops will be in English. On the first day, the workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On all other days, it will be from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Please contacttulircphcsa@yahoo.co.inor call 26618026 (10 am - 6 pm, Monday – Friday) for further details.