Trust in the time of demonetisation

Many years ago, a man called Francis Fukuyama proposed an economic theory that rested on trust. He argued that economic development would be based on the amount of trust each society displayed in non-kin relationships.

In his 1996 publication, Trust , he said: “One of the most important lessons we can learn from an examination of economic life is that a nation’s well being, as well as its ability to compete, is conditioned by a single, pervasive cultural characteristic: the level of trust inherent in the society.”

This past week, we’ve probably come out with flying colours in Fukuyama test. Since demonetisation reduced liquidity in the market, with limited sectors accepting Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes as legal tender, and the insufficiency of notes to replace the currency, this society has moved on, thanks largely to trust. At a micro level, people, traders and vendors who are used to cash transactions on a daily basis, sought refuge in credit and trust, hoping the tide would turn again. For autorickshaw drivers, watercan suppliers, milkmen, tea shops and small roadside eateries with their loyal clientele, it was easy to slip into credit mode.

Vanessa Peter, who often takes autorickshaws to commute to work, found it was exactly this which came to her rescue when she hailed an auto at the stand near her house in Kodambakkam, after the demonetisation drive left her short of change.

It is not all profit for Samivelu, a water bubble-top supplier in Madipakkam. He said all his customers had promptly made payments all these days, and he felt that water being an essential commodity, it was his duty to ensure they got the water, even if he had to supply it all on credit.

In Coimbatore, several builders have requested the grocery outlets and tea stalls near their construction sites to give products on credit to their workers.

With a shortage in the availability of cash to pay weekly wages for the workers, they have only paid an advance amount to these workers. Dhanalakshmi, who has rented out two houses to workers, says her tenants were unable to pay the rent. “How can I ask them when they have not received their wages properly? I know they will pay up when they get money,” she says.

At Gandhi Market in Tiruchi, a major wholesale and retail market for the region, many traders have been extending credit lines over the past week. Not strictly due to generosity, but also out of necessity.

“Seventy per cent of our business has been affected after demonetisation. Many of us are operating on credit transactions,” said A. Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association. “Retail traders who purchase onions from us say they will pay after selling the produce. We realise their position and allow them to take the stocks on credit. We know we may have to wait for even up to a month to get the money,” he said.

The same with suppliers. J. Madhavan, who runs a stationery shop in Madurai, said the daily sale of school and college notebooks and accounts books used to be around Rs. 25,000 a day but had plummeted to Rs. 2,000 a day since the announcement. Regular customers like representatives of educational institutions, who used to seek only discounts on notebooks, were now seeking credit for want of currency notes. He had no option but to oblige.

Petty shopkeepers too say that sales on credit are on the rise.

There’s also trust from the other side. There are regular customers who pay up tea stalls and vegetable vendors larger notes and ask them to hold the change against future purchases. A bakery owner from Salem says he sells goods on credit only to known customers, and politely turns away others. T. Arunkumar, an advocate at the Madras High Court, said stamp vendors from whom he regularly purchased stamp papers were now lending them on credit.

( With inputs from Dennis S. Jesudasan, K. Manikandan, R. Srikanth, Sureshkumar in Chennai,

S. Ganesan in Tiruchi,

M. Soundariya Preetha in Coimbatore, Syed Muthahar Saqaf in Salem

and S. Sundar in Madurai )