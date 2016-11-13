Truckers and traders see business dip

Truckers want the limitation in banking transactions to be relaxed to manage their expenditure as they fear the transportation industry will come to a standstill in a few days due to difficulties in exchanging higher denomination notes.

P.K. Agarwal, president, Chennai Goods Transport Association, said each lorry driver who goes on a long trip has to carry a minimum of Rs. 16,000 for food, vehicle maintenance and fuel.

“We don’t have sufficient cash to provide them as ATMs are also not working properly. We are unable to withdraw money to meet daily expenses,” he said.

In Tamil Nadu, only half of the 4.5 lakh lorries are plying now as drivers do not have adequate cash.

R. Sugumar, president of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation, said many petrol bunks were not accepting new Rs. 2,000 notes. “While wholesalers want us to operate on credit or provide higher denomination notes, labourers at the unloading point want only lower denomination notes. Truckers will have no choice but to reduce trips further,” he said.

The federation wanted extension of time to pay road tax and exemption from toll fee till November 30 to help the industry that has been severely affected due to funds crunch. Members demanded that the banking transactions be increased to ensure smooth transport of goods.

The Koyambedu wholesale market receives only 300 truck loads of produce against its usual 600 trucks daily. Members of the Koyambedu Fruits, Vegetables and Flowers Merchants Welfare Association appealed to the Centre and State governments to help them deposit their daily collection and withdraw new notes.

There has been a slump in trade owing to hitches in money transactions. M. Thyagarajan, president of the association, said while farmers were not accepting higher denomination notes, retailers wanted to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.