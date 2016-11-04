Chennai

Trials start for Metro service from Koyambedu to airport

The Chennai Metro Rail has started trial runs from Koyambedu to the Chennai airport on Tuesday. When implemented, it will eliminate the changeover that is currently necessary at Alandur station.

So far, commuters travelling from Koyambedu to Chennai airport had to change trains at Alandur; but now they are carrying out trials to see if this plan can be implemented as a permanent service.

Officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said they have used the service loop facility — constructed beyond Alandur Metro Rail station — for running the direct service. “The trials will last for a while and we will check how many passengers are using the direct service to get to the airport. We will take a call depending on the usage,” an official said.

Sources said that a few passengers travelled all the way from Koyambedu to airport on the first day of trial. Also, if this plan became permanent then the service schedule of other stretches such as Little Mount-Chennai airport and Koyambedu to St. Thomas Mount might change slightly.



