Trial run for pedestrian plaza tomorrow

The city Corporation will carry out a trial run for the proposed pedestrian plaza in T. Nagar on Sunday.

The civic body has proposed to develop a pedestrian plaza along Thyagaraya Road with funding under the Smart City initiative. Before finalisation of the concept plan, a trial run will be organised from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The civic body will alter traffic arrangements along Thyagaraya Road, from Bashyam Road (Panagal Park) to Dr. Nair Road to facilitate the trial run.

The diversion plan for Thyagaraya Road with regard to traffic from Bashyam Road towards Anna Salai is as follows: only buses and motorcycles will be allowed on this stretch. Cars, autos, share autos and vans will not be allowed. Alternatively, these vehicles can take a diversion at G.N. Chetty Road and take a right at Dr. Nair Road to reach Anna Salai.

Similarly, here is the diversion plan for traffic from Anna Salai towards Bashyam Road from Thanikachalam Road Junction: buses and two-wheelers will be allowed on this stretch. But cars, autos, share autos and vans will not be allowed. Alternatively, these vehicles can take a diversion at Thanikachalam Road, take a right at Venkatanaranayana Road and reach Bashyam Road.

Vehicular traffic from G.N. Chetty Road to Raja Mannar Street, Kamalabai Street and Muthu Krishnan Street will not be permitted.

Vehicular traffic from Venkatanarayana Road to Nana Street, Sivagnanam Street, Deena Dayalu Street, Sundaram Street, Sivaprakasam Street, Kannadasan Street, Bagavandham Street and Raja Street will be closed. However, the vehicles of those residing in the above-mentioned localities will be allowed.

Alternative parking plan

Cars coming from Prakasam Road and G.N Chetty Road can park their vehicles on Bashyam Road in front of Panagal Park.

Motorists approaching Thyagaraya Road from Anna Salai, Thanikachalam Road and Dr. Nair Road can park their vehicles at the proposed site for Multi Level Parking opposite Indian Oil outlet on Thanikachalam Road or at the on-street parking space that has been earmarked between Boag Road junction and Dr.Nair Road junction.

Two-wheeler parking

Motorcycles approaching from Prakasam Road and G.N Chetty Road will be offered parking space at the Corporation School ground near Prakasam Road Junction.

Motorcycles approaching Thyagaraya Road from Anna Salai, Thanikachalam Road and Dr. Nair Road can get parking space at the Multi Level Parking site opposite the Indian Oil outlet on Thanikachalam Road, or the space earmarked between Boag Road junction and Dr. Nair Road junction.

Eco-friendly battery-operated cars would be operated within the pedestrian zones earmarked on both the sides of Thyagaraya Road.

Activities on health, a drawing competition on Smart City for children and street plays have also been planned.