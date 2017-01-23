Trains cancelled, rescheduled

Southern Railway has cancelled six trains and rescheduled Duronto Express for Monday.

The Chennai Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express (train no.12269), scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 6.40 a.m., would leave at 9.30 p.m. as a result of the pairing train running late.

Trains including the Chennai Egmore–Kochuveli (train no. 06015), Pollachi–Palakkad Town passenger (train no. 6712), Palakkad Town–Tiruchchirappalli passenger (train no. 56712) , Palakkad Town–Palani passenger (train no. 6769), Karaikudi—Tiruchchirappalli passenger (train no. 76830) and Vanchi Maniyachchi—Tuticorin passenger (train no. 16612) have been cancelled.