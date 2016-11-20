Torture charge against rehab centre

A woman from Ambattur on Saturday lodged a complaint at the city Police Commissioner’s office against a de-addiction-cum-rehabiltation centre in Red Hills.
In a complaint to the Police Commissioner, she alleged that her husband was physically tortured under the pretext of being treated for depression.
The complainant, Kanchana Devi, said her husband A. Shankar was a marketing executive in an engineering firm. He was unable to sleep due to depression and his workload. On October 3, she admitted him at the centre for treatment. On an assurance by the administrator of the centre that her husband would be cured after 15 days of treatment, she also paid Rs. 10,000.
However, at the end of the 15 days, she was denied permission to meet him when she visited.
The administrator of the centre told her that he was still under treatment and not allowed to talk over phone.
Learning that her husband was ill-treated at the centre through a friend, Kanchana Devi managed to bring her husband out of there.
She claimed that her husband was brutally beaten in the centre. She also said the centre had neither provided him proper food nor medicines.
