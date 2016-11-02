Tirupati darshan tickets now at post offices

Residents of Chennai planning for a pilgrimage to Tirupati can now book special darshan tickets through post offices.

On Tuesday, the Department of Posts launched this facility at the T. Nagar and Mylapore post offices on a pilot basis.

The ticket booking system has already been launched in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chennai city region of the Postal Department has tied up with TTD for the facility. Officials of the department said entry tickets are to be sold at Rs. 300 each and permits registration for six persons.

Each person will get two free laddus.

J.T. Venkateswarulu, postmaster general (mails and business development), said customers can book 56 days in advance of their journey. At present, tickets can be booked for four slots of darshan _ 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Devotees have to produce photo identity cards to book tickets.

At present, TTD has limited number of bookings through post offices to 5,000 tickets per day.