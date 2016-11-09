Tipper lorry crashes into Anna flyover wall, falls off

A tipper lorry crashed into the Anna Flyover on Mount Road, and turned turtle as it fell on to the stretch beneath the bridge early on Tuesday.

No one was killed in the accident, but some vehicles were damaged.

The driver of the lorry, who dozed off at the wheel, was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The tipper was returning to Chrompet after unloading debris near Tiruvottiyur. The vehicle, driven by P. Manikandan (24), of Mudichur, was on the flyover around 1 a.m. when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The tipper lorry veered to the right, rammed the cement median, crashed into the parapet wall of the Anna flyover and fell. Two mini trucks were damaged as a portion of the lorry fell on them.

A part of the concrete wall of the flyover, which broke off, ploughed into an auto on the road.

To the rescue

A few motorists and passers-by, who were present at the odd hour, came to the rescue.

M. Gandhi, sub inspector of police, Traffic Investigation, said, “We reached the spot immediately and conducted an investigation. After some struggle, we pulled the driver out from the mangled vehicle.”

Ravikumar, whose auto was damaged, said, “I was shocked to see the accident which occurred while I was returning home. A huge piece of concrete landed on the rear portion of my auto and I had a very lucky escape.”

The driver, Manikandan, was rushed to the Government Royappettah Hospital, where he is being treated.

The police also sent the tipper and other damaged vehicles to Soundarapandinar Angadi police station for further investigation.

The police said that during interrogation, the driver admitted to have slept at the wheel.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was arrested later for the offences.

