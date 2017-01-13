Tickets booked through website are valid: RedBus

Commuters who have booked tickets for trips this Pongal on RedBus.in do not have to be worried about their validity, the company’s representatives said.

Krishnan Ramaswamy, vice-president of RedBus.in, putting to rest rumours floating on social media about omni-bus operators refusing to accept tickets booked on the website, said not even a single complaint of tickets being rejected had been received from commuters.

Speaking at a press meeting organised in the city on Thursday, Mr. Ramaswamy said the bus tickets booked through the website were valid and asked commuters not to believe in rumours. He said that help crews had also been posted at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu and Urapakkam bus terminus during evening rush hours for guiding passengers who faced any problems.

Blaming some omni-bus operators for spiking ticket fares during the festive season, Mr. Ramaswamy said that this year, no fare list had been sent by the State Transport Department unlike last year.

He said the online ticket booking company had no role in fixing prices and was only ‘guided’ by the fares fixed by the omni-bus operators.

Mr. Ramaswamy, pointing out that more than 400 omni-bus operators in Tamil Nadu offered their services on the website, said the company had been proactive in removing those bus operators who had not been able to match their service criteria and also through passenger feedback.