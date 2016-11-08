Thumb impression: Validation by government doctor was approved by Election Commission

: Responding to the PIL moved by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy who challenged the validity of Form B filed along with the nomination papers of AIADMK candidates for Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram constituencies, the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Election Commission submitted a communication dated October 27 addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu.

Through the communication, the EC has specified that affixing thumb impression in such Forms could be witnessed by a medical officer of any government hospital and his attestation would be valid.

The party general secretary Jayalalithaa’s left thumb impression was affixed on the Form instead of her signature. As mandated by the EC, a government hospital doctor had certified in the form that Ms. Jayalalithaa, who was indisposed and undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, had affixed her thumb impression in his presence.

“The thumb impression is mainly taken only in cases wherein the candidate or the signatory is bereft of basic education and is an illiterate. For sick and disabled persons Rule 37 (4) (safeguards against personation) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 applies squarely,” Mr. Ramaswamy had contended.

He had further argued that the thumb impression could be obtained only in the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner or his immediate subordinates.