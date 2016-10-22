Chennai

Three parties announce electoral support to DMK

: Three political parties on Friday announced their support to DMK candidates for the upcoming elections to two assembly constituencies and the bypoll to a third.

Aravakurichi and Thanjavur will have their delayed elections on November 19, while Thiruparankundram will have its bypoll. The support of the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi came to the DMK by virtue of them being part of an alliance during the assembly elections earlier this year. Presidents of both the parties – K.M. Kader Mohideen and M.H. Jawahirullah – formally announced their support today. The secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) E.R. Eswaran also announced his party’s support to the DMK. The KMDK was not in an alliance with the DMK for the assembly elections.

