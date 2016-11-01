Three held for robbery attempt at finance firm

Thiruvanmiyur Police on Monday arrested three men in connection with a robbery attempt at the Muthoot Fincorp branch on Velankanni Church Road in Besant Nagar on Friday.

Police recovered a gold chain weighing three sovereigns and a motor-cycle from the suspects S. Venkatesh (23) of Navalur, S. Chandru (26) of Taramani and P. Vijay (29) of Semmancheri.

Police said Chandru and Vijay were history-sheeters. Police are also making an effort to nab two more suspects — Balaji of Adyar and Linga of Tondiarpet. On Friday, a gang of four had barged into the branch and threatened the manager, Sekar, at knife point and gagged two woman employees. When Sekar refused to hand over the keys of the locker, they stabbed him. However, one of women pressed the alarm and the gang fled after robbing the women of their jewellery.