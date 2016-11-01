Three held for robbery attempt at finance firm

Thiruvanmiyur Police on Monday arrested three men in connection with a robbery attempt at the Muthoot Fincorp branch on Velankanni Church Road in Besant Nagar on Friday.
Police recovered a gold chain weighing three sovereigns and a motor-cycle from the suspects S. Venkatesh (23) of Navalur, S. Chandru (26) of Taramani and P. Vijay (29) of Semmancheri.
Police said Chandru and Vijay were history-sheeters. Police are also making an effort to nab two more suspects — Balaji of Adyar and Linga of Tondiarpet. On Friday, a gang of four had barged into the branch and threatened the manager, Sekar, at knife point and gagged two woman employees. When Sekar refused to hand over the keys of the locker, they stabbed him. However, one of women pressed the alarm and the gang fled after robbing the women of their jewellery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor