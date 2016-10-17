Three fishermen return from Kuwait

Three fishermen, who were stuck in Kuwait for over a year, arrived at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday morning. The fishermen were among 11 others about whom the State government had written to the Centre urging them to be repatriated.
“Eight of us have returned, Two are still in jail,” said an emotional John Kimal. “We were assured help by the Indian Embassy there, but what followed were months of torture,” he said holding back his tears. In July 2015, John along with Shibin Mariadhason from Madurai and Aneesh Berkumanse, from Trivandrum, went to Kuwait. They were sponsored by their employers.
