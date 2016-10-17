Three boys drown

Three students were drowned while two others were rescued from a temple tank in Injambakkam, where they had gone to swim, on Sunday.

The names of the dead students were given as P. Vignesh of Neelankarai, K. Ponbaskar Raj of Avvai Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, and M. Vishnuvardhan, a resident of Thiru Veedhi Amman Koil Street, Thiruvanmiyur. Their death shocked the residents of the locality.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said that five students of Chennai Higher Secondary School in Thiruvanmiyur had gone to take bath in the tank of the Gauri Amman Temple in Injambakkam.

Even as they were taking bath, the boys, who are in Class 12, unknowingly ventured into deeper portion of the tank where they drowned.

Futile attempt

The residents from the village hurried to the tank on hearing the screams from the boys and rescued two of them.

As they could not rescue the remaining three boys, the residents alerted the Fire Control room who alerted the Thiruvanmiyur Fire Station. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, with the help of a boat, searched and recovered the three bodies from the pond.

Neelankarai Police have sent the bodies to Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

A case has been filed based on a complaint from one of the student’s father.