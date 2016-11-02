Three arrested for selling banned lottery tickets

The Mambalam police arrested three persons who were allegedly selling banned lottery tickets on Monday.
A police officer said the three were standing with a notebook and talking near the Kamaraj Colony ration shop.
The police grew suspicious after they found people walking up to them and chatting frequently.
During questioning, the police found the trio was selling banned lottery tickets. The Mambalam police detained — S. Prakash (27), V. Venkatesh (36) and R. Selvam (38).
Phones, cash seized
The accused, all residents of T. Nagar, were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in prison.
The police also seized three cellphones, notebooks in which the lottery tickets were concealed and Rs. 11,000 in cash.
