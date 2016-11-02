Chennai

Three arrested for selling banned lottery tickets

The Mambalam police arrested three persons who were allegedly selling banned lottery tickets on Monday.

A police officer said the three were standing with a notebook and talking near the Kamaraj Colony ration shop.

The police grew suspicious after they found people walking up to them and chatting frequently.

During questioning, the police found the trio was selling banned lottery tickets. The Mambalam police detained — S. Prakash (27), V. Venkatesh (36) and R. Selvam (38).

Phones, cash seized

The accused, all residents of T. Nagar, were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in prison.

The police also seized three cellphones, notebooks in which the lottery tickets were concealed and Rs. 11,000 in cash.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:02:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Three-arrested-for-selling-banned-lottery-tickets/article16087013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY