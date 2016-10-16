Thousands receive degrees at SRM varsity convocation

It is a new journey and an opportune time for students as the Indian economy is quite robust with exponential growth in many areas and the government is gearing up for the next set of reforms to make India a shining star in the global economic firmament, said D. Bhattacharya, vice-chairman of Hindalco Industries (metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group). He was delivering the convocation address at the 12th Convocation of SRM University at Kattankulathur on Saturday.

Mr. Bhattacharya told the students, “Even as India’s economy is on an upward trajectory, the global markets are more risk-prone and financial markets are volatile.”

On the first day of a two-day event, more than 6,600 students received their degree in Engineering and Technology, Architecture and Design. 74 students were awarded Ph. Ds. As many as 52 students were awarded certificates of accomplishment in their respective fields of study.

SRM University also conferred Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa), on Russell Franco D’Souza, executive director, Global and Professor of Psychological Medicine, International Institute of Organizational Psychological Medicine, Melbourne, Australia and Head of the Asia-Pacific Bioethics Divisions of UNESCO.