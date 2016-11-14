The summer of discontent, and some small mercies

: It was a Sunday unlike any other for most bank employees as they were at work to facilitate people who had queued up outside many banks in the city to exchange and deposit notes as well as withdraw money.

Even as queues kept getting bigger over the few days outside the banks, many of them made additional arrangements to ensure that the customers were not put to hardship.

The Indian Overseas Bank in Mandaveli took up a hall near the building where they stationed a few of their employees to handle people who had come to exchange notes. “We are distributing the forms here and with their ID proof, the forms are taken to our office next door where the information is verified. Meanwhile in the hall, we have put chairs so that they can await their turn,” the Chief Manager explained.

A number of banks also put up shamianas outside to ensure that the people in the queues did not have to stand too long in the sun.

“We were also asked if we needed water and the shamiana helped as there was a large number of people who waited for over an hour,” said K. Viswanathan, a septuagenarian who had visited a bank on Sunday to get notes of Rs. 500 denomination exchanged.