The conservation of ecosystems and biodiversity is not just an environmental need alone. Systematic degradation or loss of ecosystems can have a serious consequence on the economic benefits derived through them.

Every ecosystem, be it wetlands, water bodies or mangroves, render many ecological services be it fisheries, irrigation, water supply and recreation. Case studies done under the The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity-India (TEEB) Initiative have demonstrated that estimating the value of biodiversity and their services would help in addressing the need for conservation and management of ecosystems.

The initiative was implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the Indo-German Biodiversity programme with the cooperation of GIZ. A media workshop, which was held on Wednesday, underlined the economic approach to guide environmental policy and conservation efforts. Ravindra Singh of GIZ said, “We wanted to generate field-based evidence on the economic value of ecosystems through pilot projects.”

Reduction in welfare

Water reduction also leads to reduction in economic welfare. Estimating the value of an ecosystem would help in assessing the benefits of wetland conservation. One of the benefits is groundwater recharge that will help save time spent in fetching drinking water, said L.Venkatachalam of Madras Institute of Development Studies.

The restoration of Chilika lagoon in Odisha was highlighted to depict the economic benefit in terms of increased income in fisheries and tourism. “While 35 per cent of the water supply depends on wetlands, they are the most costly ecosystems to replace,” said Ritesh Kumar of Wetlands International South Asia, New Delhi.

Closer home is the example of Pallikaranai marsh, which is home to diverse flora and fauna such as 166 species of birds and nearly 100 fish species, that acts as a sponge to water received from flood plains in south Chennai. But it is undergoing character change due to the dumping of waste and sewage. Jayshree Vencatesan of Care Earth Trust spoke on the marsh’s critical role in groundwater availability.

V. Selvam of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation said that mangrove restoration will increase the resilience of coastal community and is a long-term ecological investment.