The easier route becomes less inviting

Whenever S. Shankar alights at the Chromepet bus terminus late in the evening, travelling from Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, where his office is located, he avoids a foot over bridge (FOB) like the plague.

This FOB connects the eastern and western sides of the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road and Chromepet Railway Station. What is of significance to Shankar is that using this FOB will enable Shankar to reach his house quickly.

Shankar is a resident of New Colony, which is located on the western side of GST Road.

Avoiding the FOB, Shankar crosses GST Road at the intersection of Sixth Cross Street, New Colony and Grand Southern Trunk Road.

Why is Shankar, as also many other residents of areas proximate to the FOB, doing this? After 10 p.m., the FOB is overrun with mendicants and deadbeats, and this is of concern to bus and train commuters and pedestrians.

Beggars occupy the walkway and the steps leading to the eastern and western sides of the Grand Southern Trunk Road.

Fruit and vegetable vendors take up much of space on the walkway at the bridge.

The space beneath the FOB has been turned into a makeshift home by mendicants, and it is littered with all kinds of trash including liquor bottles and cigarette stubs, he points out.

“On week days, it is difficult to pass through the bridge during rush hour.” The worst-affected are the early morning bus and train commuters.

“We discussed the issue with the police at a recent security meet held between the police and the residents. But, no steps have been taken till date to address the problem,” says V. Santhanam, president, The New Colony Residents’ Welfare Society.