Chennai

Technicians seek govt. jobs

The Tamil Nadu Dialysis Technician Welfare Association has sought jobs for dialysis technicians at government hospitals. Speaking after a press meet by the association held on Saturday, B. Brucely, secretary, said that in the 10 years since the dialysis technician course was started by the government, 2,018 people had studied it. “However, only six are working at government hospitals,” he said.

A few others were working in the private sector, but a large number did not have jobs, he said. “There are 600 dialysis machines in the government sector,” he said

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 12:09:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Technicians-seek-govt.-jobs/article16668509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY