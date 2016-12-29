Technical workshop for women students

SWIFT, an initiative of the Free Software Foundation Tamil Nadu, is organising a workshop in free software technologies exclusively for women students at the College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University. The workshop will be held from January 6-8, 2017 and will cover a range of topics including version control, web development and python programming.

Those interested can find the details at https://swift.fsftn.org/camp2k17/ or contact 9962943247.