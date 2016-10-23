Chennai

Tech convention for young girls in slums

In a move to raise awareness about the various opportunities available in the tech industry, TechDiva, a social start-up, held a convention for school girls residing in the slums of Pallavan Salai, at the C.P. Art Centre on Saturday.

“Our mission is to eliminate gender gap in the tech industry,” said Mohsen Nakhaei, co-founder of TechDiva. “Coding is the language of the future. Over 1.4 million jobs will be available in the tech industry by 2020 and everyone must get an equal chance, irrespective of where they come from,” he said.

Three women tech professionals were invited as speakers for the event. Janani Sriram, from Mad Street Den, shared her experience in the field. “When I joined an engineering college in Chennai, half the students in my class were women. When I went to the USA for my Masters, only 10 per cent students in my batch were women. Later, when I joined Microsoft, I was the only woman in my team. This itself raises lot of questions,” she said.

“It’s not that we are less intelligent. It’s just that as time goes by, women get bound with new priorities and drop off their career path. We too can achieve what we dream of. All we need is self-confidence,’ she said.

Rajoshi Ghosh, co-founder, Hasura, said, “You need to motivate yourself first. Nobody is going to do it for you. Set your heart on the subject and give it your best. Self-confidence is the key,” she said. Adding to this, Shobhana Jaya Madhavan, associate VP of Newgen said, “Be self-confident and be next to positive people.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:01:50 AM |

