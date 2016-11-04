Chennai

Teacher held

A tuition teacher was arrested on Thursday after a four-year-old boy was hurt in the eye when a girl in her class poked him with a pencil.

D. Pradeep, son of V. Velu, a construction worker, was at the house of Parashakthi (32) in Gandhi Nagar, where she was teaching students on Tuesday. The boy beat up a four-year-old girl, who allegedly retaliated by poking his eye with a pencil. His father rushed him to a hospital. Mr. Velu said that the doctors had told him his son would not regain sight in the eye. The teacher was arrested and released on bail.

