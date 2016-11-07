Chennai

Tamil contest held for city school students

Students of Classes 11 and 12 from schools across the city participated in poetry, essay and elocution competitions held by the Department of Tamil Development and Information on Friday.

According to a press release, L. Karpagam, a Class 12 student of the Government Girls School in Ashok Nagar, won the first prize in the poetry competition.

N. Ilavarasi, a Class 12 student of the Jaigopal Garodia Government School, won the essay writing competition and A. Johnpaul, a Class 12 student of the W.P.A. Soundarapandian Higher Secondary School, was given the first place in the elocution competition.

Entering the next level

Students who stood first, second and third in the competitions were given Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 cash prizes respectively.

The winners will now be eligible to compete in the final level of the competitions with the district-level winners from across Tamil Nadu.

