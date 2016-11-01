Taking the automation route for faster sanction, enhanced transparency

With the objective of bringing in transparency and also speeding up the process of issuing plan sanction approvals, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has increased the role of automation while issuing sanctions for special buildings, group developments and high-rise buildings — both residential and commercial.

While the software Automated Planning Permission Applications Scrutity (APPAS) was developed a while ago, it was not possible to completely automate it. It is now 80 per cent under automation, says the planning agency’s website.

Officials said that the entire software was developed in partnership with a city-based firm to eliminate certain age-old and time-consuming practices.

They explained that the new system will help in quicker disposal of applicants for special buildings (ground plus four floors) and high-rise buildings for which the CMDA issues the plan approvals.

Earlier, the procedures of documents verification and plan scrutiny were being done entirely by technical staff and now, while the documents will continue to be screened manually, the technical scrutiny of plan applications will be done through the new software, officials explained.

They were quick to add that the APPAS application will be initially restricted to scrutiny of vital parameters like floor space index, setback, number of homes, parking and open space reservation, they were hopeful that very soon, all the planning parameters as mentioned in Development Regulations would be checked by the new system.

Builders said any initiative that will reduce interface with staff and speed up the process of issuing plan sanction was a welcome measure.